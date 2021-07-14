Cancel
Deck Building RPG Deepest Chamber Hits Early Access Next Week

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeepest Chamber is entering Steam Early Access next week. Sounding for all the world like a “Carry On” Dungeons and Dragons movie, Deepest Chamber is actually a card-based RPG coming to the PC. Sporting roguelite elements, it sees you building a formidable deck as you hack your way through a gloomy dungeon.

