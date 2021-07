U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio (D-OR-4) — who serves as the chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency — and Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley are leading U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) and U.S. Representatives Earl Blumenauer (D-OR-3), Kurt Schrader (D-OR-5), Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR-1), and Cliff Bentz (R-OR-2) in pushing FEMA for maximum readiness for Oregon’s 2021 wildfire season, requesting the agency detail the steps it has taken to make it easier and faster to deliver disaster assistance in the wake of a catastrophic wildfire.