Mama Weed Review: Isabelle Huppert Breaks Bad in Contrived French Caper

Living on the beaches of the Atlantic Ocean would be a dream to many. Not only is the view beautiful, but one’s ability to live a simple life can often be a welcome reprieve from the hustle and bustle of a city and its potential for disaster through culture shock and excess. The unfortunate truth of the world in which we currently live, however, is that nothing is simple anymore. Climate change has rendered coastal towns like the one in which Aya (Marie-Josée Degny Kokora) resides with her mother and baby brother almost unhabitable. The tide has moved so far inland that a cemetery that was once a two-hour walk from the shoreline is suddenly being destroyed by its unyielding pull. Not even their ancestors are safe.