Mama Weed Review: Isabelle Huppert Breaks Bad in Contrived French Caper

By Matt Cipolla
thefilmstage.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something off about Mama Weed. On a more superfluous level, there’s the translation from La daronne—the original French title and the street name its protagonist comes to earn, itself an informal term for “mother”—to the title and nickname used in its United States release. Textually, problems emerge from the myriad supporting characters, virtually all of whom play like narrative props. The script seems uninterested in its conflict; the filmmaking lacks the style to glue its pieces together. That shines a light on, and strands, our title character.

