Seattle’s jazz scene turns up the volume as clubs reopen
On a warm summer night in late June at Seattle’s premier jazz spot, the joint was jumping (to quote piano man and songsmith extraordinaire Fats Waller). Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley was opening a two-night run by the nationally known, Seattle-based gypsy jazz ensemble Pearl Django. It was one of the first in-the-flesh concerts in well over a year at the beloved nightclub — one of the city’s first venues to resume in-person shows — since Washington state closed all live music venues in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.crosscut.com
Comments / 0