Yankees Magazine: Cherished Position

For New York Yankees fans, what could be more perfect than a hot, humid summer night at Yankee Stadium and the beginning of a four-game series between the long-standing rivalry of the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox? Nothing, it’s a baseball fan’s dream. But that dream may have been thrown under the bus, no players on the field, no fans in the stands, and no hot dogs sold. Not because the tarp was on the field, Not because thunderstorms were forecast, It was because the horrid coronavirus has not left us.