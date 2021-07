Managing director of Elite Wine & Whisky, Nick Green oversees purchases, operations and heads up the company’s global strategies. It has been announced that the U.K. has finally secured an extremely important trade deal with Australia: the removal of a tariff on U.K. goods, which will be important in enhancing trade between the Commonwealth nations. The impact that this will have post-Brexit on the U.K. economy is likely to be extremely positive, allowing exports to be traded more freely. This news has been anticipated for many months and looks to encourage global markets of commodities that are sold between the two nations. This deal will likely cause a cascade effect for other nations, allowing more free trade from the U.K. to alternative markets and vice versa.