Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga newcomer celebrates the food scene

By Don Covfefe
Albany Times Union (blog)
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Manhattanite Pam Abrams loved the New York City food world during the decades she lived there and was unsure of what she’d find when she moved to Saratoga Springs two years ago. As the Saratoga Race Course season opens, Abrams celebrates the food retailers, farm stands and restaurants that make cooking and dining such a joy in her adopted hometown. Short version of the piece she’ll have in our Food section in Thursday’s (7/15) paper:

blog.timesunion.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Food Drink
