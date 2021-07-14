Tech athletics hauls in inaugural GAC President's Trophy; finish second in Commissioner's Cup

RUSSELLVILLE — After an unprecedented year of competition that did not officially get underway until January 1, 2021 due to the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the collective 12-school membership of the Great American Conference successfully managed to have regular seasons and conference championships for 12 of the 13 league-sponsored sports. As a result, the league was able to award its annual Commissioner's Cup (All-Sports Trophy) as well as the inaugural President's Trophy.