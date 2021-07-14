Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russellville, AR

Tech athletics hauls in inaugural GAC President's Trophy; finish second in Commissioner's Cup

By ATU Sports
newtoncountytimes.com
 10 days ago

RUSSELLVILLE — After an unprecedented year of competition that did not officially get underway until January 1, 2021 due to the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the collective 12-school membership of the Great American Conference successfully managed to have regular seasons and conference championships for 12 of the 13 league-sponsored sports. As a result, the league was able to award its annual Commissioner's Cup (All-Sports Trophy) as well as the inaugural President's Trophy.

newtoncountytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russellville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Russellville, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great American Conference#Gac#Wonder Boys#Gac#Arkansas Tech#Tech Athletics#The Gac Eastern Division#The Ncaa Regionals#The Golden Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy