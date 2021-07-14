Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Fighting wildfires in western WA requires different approaches

By Brian Harvey, Daniel Donato, Joshua Halofsky
Posted by 
Crosscut
Crosscut
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recent record-breaking temperatures and early-season drought conditions have raised concerns about the possibility of another 2020-like fire season across western North America. The massive fires in western Oregon last year were a stark reminder that wildfire also affects the wet coastal forests of the Pacific Northwest. These fires west of the Cascades’ mountain crest burned more than a half-million acres and caused untold damage and disruption to our communities.

crosscut.com

Comments / 0

Crosscut

Crosscut

Seattle, WA
854
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.

 http://crosscut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Oregon#Western Washington#Weather#Hurricanes#Earthquake#Wa#The Evergreen State#Tillamook Burn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWashington Post

Wildfire smoke is clogging skies in the Western U.S., Canada

Tens of millions of Americans and Canadians have been greeted by gray skies, eerily fiery sunrises and sunsets, and a dingy veil of haze obscuring the sky overhead. The culprit? Dozens of raging wildfires burning across the West, emitting smoke some 40,000 feet into the atmosphere and signaling what may be a long, devastating fire season.
EnvironmentThe News Guard

Drought heightening already dangerous wildfire conditions

Over half of Oregon is now facing extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Extreme, record-breaking heat has resulted in rapid deteriorations in drought conditions across the Pacific Northwest. Fire concerns remain high across the west. There have been nearly 40 new wildfires reported since July 10 (a total 89 as of July 14). The largest of those fires, the Bootleg Wildfire in Klamath County has burned over 200,000 acres is was considered the nation’s largest wildfire this week.
Seattle, WAPosted by
UPI News

Drought in Pacific Northwest adds fuel to out-of-control wildfires

July 12 (UPI) -- Drought conditions persisted in the Pacific Northwest on Monday, where notoriously rainy Seattle approached four weeks without precipitation and large wildfires burned out of control across the region. The drought was already well-established two weeks ago when a deadly, record-breaking heat wave swept across the region...
Environmentwmleader.com

Wildfires rage in western states as temperatures soar

Wildfires are raging in the west of the United States as the region is hit by a heatwave that has brought record temperatures to several areas. Communities have been told to evacuate as firefighters struggle to battle the blazes in the extreme conditions. Las Vegas matched its all-time temperature high...
Environmentnewsy.com

Thousands Of Homes, Structures Threatened By Western U.S. Wildfires

Wildfires that torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate burned across 10 parched Western states on Tuesday, and the largest, in Oregon, threatened a portion of California's power supply. Nearly 60 wildfires tore through bone-dry timber and brush from Alaska to Wyoming, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Arizona,...
San Bernardino, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Fighting wildfires requires even more tribal, local and state coordination

Wilderness-adjacent residents throughout California are bracing for the threat of another dangerous wildfire season. Nowhere is this more acutely felt than by tribal members on Native American reservations, most of which are located within the state’s wilderness regions. Wildfires tear across districts and jurisdictions which is why there is a...
EnvironmentNew York Post

Wildfires torch through 10 Western states

Devastating wildfires ripped through 10 Western states on Tuesday, destroying homes and forcing thousands to evacuate. At least 67 blazes ravaged around 918,000 acres (1,434 square miles) from Alaska to Wyoming, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Arizona, Idaho and Montana accounted for more than half of the large...
EnvironmentPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Western wildfires threatening American Indian tribal lands

BLY, Ore. — (AP) — Fierce wildfires in the northwest are threatening American Indian tribal lands that already are struggling to conserve water and preserve traditional hunting grounds in the face of a Western drought. Blazes in Oregon and Washington were among some 60 large, active wildfires that have destroyed...
EnvironmentFox News

Expanding Western drought sets 122-year record: scientists

A devasting drought has spread virtually throughout the entire western U.S., setting a 122-year record, scientists say. Almost 90 percent of the the region is now considered to be in drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor – a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the...
Politicsbrownwoodnews.com

Texas A&M Forest Service sends additional personnel to help fight wildfires burning in western states

More than 70 Texas A&M Forest Service personnel are currently deployed to wildfire incidents across multiple western states including Arizona, California, Idaho and Montana. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are 70 large fires burning across the United States with more than 17,700 wildland firefighters and overhead personnel committed to these incidents.
EnvironmentIola Register

Conditions complicate wildfire fight

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Erratic winds and dry lightning added to the dangers for crews battling the nation’s largest wildfire today in parched Oregon forests, just one of dozens burning across several Western states. The destructive Bootleg Fire, one of the largest in modern Oregon history, has already burned more...
Environmentabc57.com

Western wildfires fueling their own weather

While the First Warning Neighborhood Weather team is forecasting hazy skies this week from wildfire smoke, meteorologists in our western states have a more difficult task at hand: forecasting fire clouds and fire storms. Even the names of these storms sound intimidating: pyrocumulus and pyrocumulonimbus clouds. Let's start with the...
California StateKTLA.com

California wildfires are getting harder to fight

The fires have burned more than 140,000 acres, from soaring mountains along the California-Nevada border to forest north of Mt. Shasta and the gateway to Yosemite. But many of 2021’s biggest blazes have one thing in common: They are burning faster and hotter than some firefighters have seen this early in the year.
EnvironmentAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Western wildfire smoke detected on Whiteface

WILMINGTON — Richard Brandt had never seen so much black carbon in the air in his decade of work as the science manager at the University of Albany’s Whiteface observatory as he did on Tuesday afternoon. That wasn’t fog or humidity residents might’ve noticed clouding the mountains earlier this week....
Environmentouterbanksvoice.com

Western wildfires impacting our air

It appears that the raging wildfires on the other side of the country are affecting air quality in our region. NC Emergency Management is informing people about an Air Quality Alert on Thursday, July 22. A hazy, smoky day is expected across much of NC today as smoke layers from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy