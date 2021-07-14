Fighting wildfires in western WA requires different approaches

Over half of Oregon is now facing extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Extreme, record-breaking heat has resulted in rapid deteriorations in drought conditions across the Pacific Northwest. Fire concerns remain high across the west. There have been nearly 40 new wildfires reported since July 10 (a total 89 as of July 14). The largest of those fires, the Bootleg Wildfire in Klamath County has burned over 200,000 acres is was considered the nation’s largest wildfire this week.