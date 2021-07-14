Fighting wildfires in western WA requires different approaches
Recent record-breaking temperatures and early-season drought conditions have raised concerns about the possibility of another 2020-like fire season across western North America. The massive fires in western Oregon last year were a stark reminder that wildfire also affects the wet coastal forests of the Pacific Northwest. These fires west of the Cascades’ mountain crest burned more than a half-million acres and caused untold damage and disruption to our communities.crosscut.com
