LITTLE GREEN THUMBS / Monroe Road first graders help rehab butterfly garden
Some first graders at Bedford Public Schools' Monroe Road Elementary School ended the year with much greener thumbs than their peers. The 18 students under the care of teacher Jessica Snyder spent the last couple of months of the school year rehabbing a long-abandoned butterfly garden on Monroe Road's grounds. Working mostly during their recess period, the class managed to complete the project right before school let out for the summer.www.monroenews.com
