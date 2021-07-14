LITTLE GREEN THUMBS / Monroe Road first graders help rehab butterfly garden

Growing a vegetable garden is a wonderful family-friendly activity that is a great way to go green and teach kids about farm-to-table eating. Fifth grade is an ideal age to encourage kids to get involved in the family veggie garden, because planting, growing, and harvesting vegetables involves multiple steps and chores. Of course, parents mention chores, and tweens tend to groan, but when games and contests are incorporated, most 10-year-olds are in for the long haul. The trick to helping to develop a fifth grader’s green thumb and a lifelong appreciation for gardening is in the presentation. As Mary Poppins said, a spoonful of sugar really does help the medicine go down a bit smoother. So, when planning this family-wide project, keep these four fun vegetable garden games in mind.