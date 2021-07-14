Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

LITTLE GREEN THUMBS / Monroe Road first graders help rehab butterfly garden

Monroe Evening News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome first graders at Bedford Public Schools' Monroe Road Elementary School ended the year with much greener thumbs than their peers. The 18 students under the care of teacher Jessica Snyder spent the last couple of months of the school year rehabbing a long-abandoned butterfly garden on Monroe Road's grounds. Working mostly during their recess period, the class managed to complete the project right before school let out for the summer.

www.monroenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teach First#Thumbs#First Grade#Bedford Public Schools#Google Chromebooks#Masserants Feed Grain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Recycling
Related
Mcdonough, GAhenrycountytimes.com

Gardening for butterflies program July 12

The McDonough Garden Club will meet Monday, July 12 at their regular meeting place, Georgia Farm Bureau on Racetrack Road in McDonough. The featured speaker will be David Leath, former president and long-time Henry County gardener. His program “Gardening for Butterflies,” focuses on the four fundamentals of attracting butterflies to your garden. Interested residents are invited to attend. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Animalsvpr.org

How To Plant A Butterfly Garden That Doesn't Become A Milkweed Garden

If you’d like to create a butterfly garden, including milkweed in the space is often a common choice. This prolific plant helps feed butterflies and pollinators, especially monarchs, whose larvae feed exclusively on milkweed. However, the wrong type of milkweed plant can be invasive and take over your garden very quickly.
Cheshire, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

As Cheshire butterfly garden grows, new head gardener joins

CHESHIRE — The Cheshire West Community Butterfly Gardens has soared to new heights with a beautiful display this summer. Executive Director Gary Richards began the project three years ago with Michaela’s Garden, a plot in remembrance to Michaela Petit. He got a good start with the help of Jennifer Reynolds, and from there, signed up eager volunteers, whom he dubbed “Pollenteers.”
Gardeningnewfolks.com

4 fun vegetable garden games to foster your fifth grader’s green thumb

Growing a vegetable garden is a wonderful family-friendly activity that is a great way to go green and teach kids about farm-to-table eating. Fifth grade is an ideal age to encourage kids to get involved in the family veggie garden, because planting, growing, and harvesting vegetables involves multiple steps and chores. Of course, parents mention chores, and tweens tend to groan, but when games and contests are incorporated, most 10-year-olds are in for the long haul. The trick to helping to develop a fifth grader’s green thumb and a lifelong appreciation for gardening is in the presentation. As Mary Poppins said, a spoonful of sugar really does help the medicine go down a bit smoother. So, when planning this family-wide project, keep these four fun vegetable garden games in mind.
GardeningMcDowell News

Orchard at Altapass looking for volunteers to help bring back butterfly garden

The Orchard at Altapass is looking for “a few good men” and women, teenagers, seniors, anyone who would like to volunteer, to help resurrect the O’s butterfly garden. A few years after the purchase of the Orchard at Altapass, co-founder Judy Carson and naturalist Elizabeth Hunter planted a butterfly garden in memory of their friend Jan McKinney Conley, who had recently died.
Youngstown, OHWYTV.com

Southside Community Butterfly Garden holds annual event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People braved the rain for a little community fun at the South side Community Butterfly Garden on Saturday. It was a much smaller affair than usual – normally, about 500 people attend. They had a cookout, cotton candy, face painting and live entertainment. “I try to...
Gardeningphelpscountyfocus.com

Getting a green thumb: Rolla Mission teaches residents nutrition, gardening

On Earth Day, the Rolla Mission started up a new project for its residents to learn a new skill: gardening. After a push from a volunteer, who goes by Phoenix, the Rolla Mission called out to the University of Missouri Extension in Phelps County office. From the office, Jean Day, nutrition educator, teaches a nutrition class to the residents every Tuesday called “Getting Healthy Through Gardening.” Then Day, with the help of Phoenix, go out to the garden with the residents for some hands-on learning. The garden is located at the entrance of the Vineyard church.
Davie, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

4-H Club plants butterfly garden for senior care facility

The Tropical Troopers 4-H Club recently planted a butterfly garden for the Caring Village of Davie, an assisted living facility. With the help of its $500 4-H Community Pride Grant, the club managed to donate an array of plants while setting up a relaxing area with chairs and colorful murals. As the nation’s largest youth development organization, 4-H serves individuals in rural, urban and ...
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

Minor’s Garden Center, Granville’s Haven for Green Thumbs

Family-owned and operated, Minor’s Garden Center has served Milwaukee’s North Side for decades. The vast, well-stocked garden center is a haven for green thumbs, carrying a wide assortment of perennials, annuals, shrubs, trees, evergreens, and hard-to-find plants. Minor’s also offers firewood, sod, hay and bulk mulch and compost. The garden...
Twin Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

9th Annual Butterfly Release at Orton Botanical Gardens

Dozens of people attended the 9th Annual Butterfly Release, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Orton Botanical Gardens to release butterflies after whispering wishes to the animal in hopes the wish would be granted. Donations made at the event benefit "Visions of Home" Hospice Home in Twin Falls.
Montgomery, MNNew Prague Times

Girl Scouts use green thumbs to earn Silver Award

A community garden is taking root at the foot of Montgomery’s water tower takes to a group of ambitious Girls Scouts who are working to earn their Silver Award. “We wanted to do a more long-lasting project for the community, and we thought there should be a community garden, so we decided to make it happen,” explained 14-year-old local Girl Scout Tahlia Buckingham.
Animalsdengarden.com

How to Attract Butterflies to Your Garden With Both Plants and Fruit

Kelly Lehman is the owner of Cranbury Fields Flower Farm and shows everyday gardeners how to grow amazing flowers on her Youtube Channel. Growing a pollinators' garden is not only beautiful, but it's also beneficial to every garden. You can easily attract butterflies to your garden with a few plants and some fruit. These plants not only attract butterflies, but they also attract honeybees, leafcutter bees, hummingbirds, hummingbird moths, and a whole bunch of other pollinators. The first step to successfully attracting butterflies is to plant plants that attract pollinators.
Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

Nature stuns at Powell Gardens annual Festival of Butterflies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Visitors can see butterflies from all across the globe at Powell Gardens this summer. Their annual Festival of Butterflies kicks off Thursday, July 22 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 8. “This is a flight around the world,” said Powell Gardens CEO Tabitha Schmidt. “This is a...
Destin, FLcityofdestin.com

Butterfly Tales in the Garden at the Destin Library

Come celebrate the end of Tails and Tales, the 2021 Summer Reading Program at the Destin Library on Thursday, July 29 at 10:30 a.m. There will be butterfly-themed outdoor activities including storytime, crafts, and a special lesson about butterflies and the plants they need to survive. This is a live,...
Davis Enterprise

Garden tour helps Shriners

After more than a year, tours of Huei Young’s garden in Davis are finally available as a fundraiser for the comprehensive Cerebral Palsy Program at Shriners Hospital for Children. This program provides a variety of surgical and therapeutic services to improve the lives of affected children. There will be one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy