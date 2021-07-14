Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

At $10,500, Would You Say Cheerio To This 1968 Austin America?

By Rob Emslie
Jalopnik
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheeky and adorable is the best way to describe the styling of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Austin America. Let’s see if the price tag on this classic Brit is just as attractive. It seems that, for most of you, the thought of owning any mid-aughts BMW that doesn’t...

jalopnik.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheerio#Nice Price#No Dice Austin America#Bimmer#Dice#The Morris 1100#Mg Sport Sedan#Allegro#Bmc#Mini#Gearbox#Hydrolastic#Squabs#Mgb#Triumph Spitfire#Morris Minor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Carstopgear.com

Would you have driven a BMW made of fabric?

What’s this relatively normal looking concept car?. This is the BMW Gina, a roadster designed by rogue design chief Chris Bangle, the man who set fire to the rulebook and in the process wrote a new one that everyone else comprehensively copied for the next decade. Phew. It was revealed in 2008, but the BMW designers had been working on the car since 2001. Hard to see where all that work went, at first glance…
CarsJalopnik

At $3,000, Could The Fix Be In On This 1992 Volvo 960 Estate?

The ad for today’s Nice Price or No Dice Volvo says it’s in great shape but needs one little fix. That “little fix” has something to do with a pretty big part — the transmission. Let’s see if this 960 is worth its asking to put the fix in. We...
Austin, TXPosted by
CultureMap Austin

North America’s largest Subaru dealership speeds into South Austin

What’s billed as the biggest Subaru auto dealership in North America is parking in South Austin. City Limits Subaru — a venture of Cavender Auto Family and Cavender Herrera Autoworks, both based in San Antonio — will encompass nearly 90,000 square feet on a 12-acre site at I-35 and State Highway 45 in South Austin. Aside from 60 service bays, the dealership will feature an outdoor children’s play area, food trucks, a dog park, a café and coffee bar, and a Subaru accessories store.
CarsTop Speed

Someone Plonked A 27-liter, V-12 Engine In A Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor And It Sounds Insane!

The expected power outputs from this 27-liter, twin-turbo V-12 engine are 2,500 horses and 3,800 pound-feet of torque. ‘The Meteor Interceptor’ plonked a mammoth 27-liter, V-12 Rolls-Royce Meteor engine under the hood of a Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. The Meteor is a tank engine that was a development from the Merlin engine. Rolls-Royce developed it back in the 1930s. The earlier production engines made 600 horses, whereas the later ones made more than 800 ponies. This video showcases the first test start in the Victoria. The test start here is in the naturally aspirated form, but turbochargers will be added later.
San Diego, CAfordauthority.com

Mint And Extremely Rare 1987 Ford Taurus LX Wagon Is For Sale

Though it was a massive hit when it launched in the mid-1980s, today, non-SHO first-gen examples of the Ford Taurus – the car that helped right FoMoCo’s financial ship – are basically extinct these days, especially ones that are in good condition. Wagons are even harder to find, all of which make this immaculate 1987 Ford Taurus LX wagon up for sale on Craigslist in San Diego, California a truly special survivor.
CarsJalopnik

Which Car Company Has The Best Colors Right Now?

You got your Nardo Gray, Laguna Seca Blue, Mint Green, Grabber Blue...there are a handful of colors that have seared themselves in our little car-person brains so completely that we remember their names. And while grey, black and white seem to have become the preference of consumers over the last decade or so, a great paint color can still drastically increase the appeal of a car.
CarsJalopnik

The Terrifying VW Lamando Looks Just Like A Manga Monster

While the U.S. mostly gets rehashed versions of the iconic Volkswagen Golf design repackaged into same-looking vehicles of various sedan and crossover configurations, the automaker is putting out all-new designs for the Chinese market and they certainly look interesting. The new Chinese-market VW Lamando is in its second design generation,...
Dearborn, MIfordauthority.com

Left Hand Drive 2023 Ford Everest Spotted In Dearborn

Over three years ago, a Ford Everest was spotted near FoMoCo’s product development campus, causing many to wonder if the model was destined for the North American market. Now, Ford Authority spies have captured a next-generation left-hand-drive 2023 Ford Everest prototype testing around the Ford Dearborn Development Center, just a day after a LHD 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor was spotted testing with bed camouflage.
CarsJalopnik

The Iconic Power Rear Window Will Return On The 2022 Toyota Tundra

The new 2022 Toyota Tundra will continue to offer its iconic powered rear cab window on the upcoming next-gen pickup, which is currently a full-size class exclusive. The feature was visibly confirmed by a teaser for the truck, which also shows off a huge powered glass roof. The press release...
EntertainmentPosted by
Motorious

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Has The Coolest Car Collection

He definitely has the best celebrity collection we've seen in a long time. Billy Gibbons is well-known in the car community, so what does he drive? Check out the highlights. Check out other muscicians who rock a killer car collection here. 1948 Cadillac 'CadZZilla' Series 62. Powered by a 500...
Astronomyopenculture.com

A Billion Years of Tectonic-Plate Movement in 40 Seconds: A Quick Glimpse of How Our World Took Shape

We all remember learning about tectonic plates in our school science classes. Or at least we do if we went to school in the 1960s or later, that being when the theory of plate tectonics — which holds, broadly speaking, that the Earth’s surface comprises slowly moving slabs of rock — gained wide acceptance. But most everyone alive today will have been taught about Pangea. An implication of Alfred Wegener’s theory of “continental drift,” first proposed in the 1910s, that the single gigantic landmass once dominated the planet.
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Hell Dart 1967 Dodge Dart Is Devilishly Devine

As if a Hellcat engine swap wasn't enough, a Maggie blower upgrade brings this to the front of the pack. On a good day, a 1967 Dodge Dart would give you a whole 235-horsepower from a 4.5-liter engine. All this power was good for a 0-60 mph of about 9.4-seconds and a quarter-mile of over 17-seconds, with the wind blowing in the right direction. This might be plenty for some people, especially considering the dashing looks of the 1960s Mopars, but for those who thirst for more, more is out there. Since the introduction of the Hellcat engine, it has been gnashing at the GM LS engine in engine swap popularity, only losing the race by the sure availability (and price) of the LS platform, but the results of Hellcat swaps make us swoon.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Why Do American Cars Have the Steering Wheel On the Left?

Even though the overwhelming majority of the world has chosen to put the steering wheel on the left, it is still a hotly debated issue between the right and left-handers. American cars are among the majority of cars that put their steering wheels on the left side of the car. But why is this something that varies across the world? It seems like it would be easier for companies like Honda or Ford not to make different steering wheel configurations. Alas.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.

Comments / 0

Community Policy