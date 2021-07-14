Cancel
Mj Rodriguez's Emmy joy: 'I felt seen'

WXIA 11 Alive
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMj Rodriguez didn't just win her first Emmy nomination. The “Pose” actor made history, becoming the first trans performer to earn a lead acting nomination.

Mj Rodriguez
Jurnee Smollett, Michaela Coel, And MJ Rodriguez Are Just A Few Of The Black Women Nominated For Emmy’s This Year

The 2021 Emmy nominations have been announced, and we are extremely excited to report the black actors/actresses that were nominated. Last year Jurnee Smollett was snubbed by the Golden Globes for her role in ‘Lovecraft Country’. However, this year the Emmys not only announced that Smollett is nominated for Lead Actresses In A Drama Series (yay!), but the show itself has a whopping 18 nominations! These nominations come on the tail end of the show being unexpectedly canceled. Other nominations for ‘Lovecraft Country’ include Outstanding Drama Series, Johnathan Majors for Lead Actor In A Drama Series, and Courtney B. Vance for Outstanding Guest Actor. The talented Michaela Coel, who was also snubbed by the Golden Globes last year, has been nominated for an Emmy for Lead Actress for her role in ‘I May Destroy You’.
Mj Rodriguez's Emmys Nomination Makes History For The Trans Community

Pose’s final season showcased the best the show had to offer. Season 3’s final run encapsulated the end of the immediate AIDS crisis, covering the years 1994 to 1998. It also allowed the cast to show what they were made of, and everyone put their best performances forward. The 2021 Emmy nominations reflected that with Pose landing three topline nods. But Mj Rodriguez’s 2021 Emmys nomination for Pose was not just exciting; it was historic, as she became the first transgender actor ever nominated in a major Emmys category.
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys 2021: Mj Rodriguez, Rosie Perez and More Historic Nominees

When the 73rd Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, Mj Rodriguez, Rosie Perez and several others were among the nominees making history. Mj Rodriguez’s nomination for her role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in Pose is the first time a trans woman has ever been nominated in the leading actress category while Rosie Perez is now only the third Latina actress to receive a nomination in the supporting comedy actress category for her role in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant.
