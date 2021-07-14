BofA struggles with tepid loan income as consumers shun new debt

Two bipartisan bills (there's one in the House, and a similar companion bill being considered by the Senate) being considered will change retirement for the better—and could also be game-changers for families burdened with student loan debt. The bills include a number of ideas for improving how Americans save for retirement, including raising the required minimum distribution age and changing how catch-up contributions work. But the most exciting provisions for parents might be the suggestion to allow employers to make contributions to retirement plans (like 401(k)s and similar) on behalf of those who are paying off student loans instead of saving for retirement.