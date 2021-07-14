BofA struggles with tepid loan income as consumers shun new debt
Bank of America is struggling to build back its lending income as consumers, flush with cash from government stimulus programs, avoid taking on new borrowings. Loans and leases in the consumer banking unit fell 12% from a year earlier. Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was $10.3 billion last quarter, the bank said Wednesday. That metric was less than analysts’ estimated $10.5 billion.www.americanbanker.com
