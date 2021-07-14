Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Iran's new president must face a travel ban

By Sturan Stevenson
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qr3As_0awSGFWC00
Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran on June 21. Photo by Maryam Rahmanian /UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Ebrahim Raisi, president-elect of Iran following his sham election, is due to take up his office in August. According to the Tehran Times, he may make Scotland his first international destination as president.

Raisi has apparently been invited to attend the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12. The talks will bring together heads of state, climate experts and campaigners to agree on coordinated action to tackle climate change. Some 200 world leaders and more than 30,000 delegates are expected to attend.

Raisi is on the U.S. sanctions list for serial human rights violations. He has openly boasted of his role as a member of the "death commission" that oversaw the massacre of more than 30,000 political prisoners in the summer of 1988. Most of those executed, including many teenagers and even pregnant women, were supporters of the main opposition Mojahedin-e Khalq.

Raisi was, until his elevation to the presidency, chief of Iran's judiciary, which directed the hanging of 251 people in 2019, 267 people in 2020, and scores of executions so far in 2021.

Agnès Callamard, secretary-general of Amnesty International, has called for Raisi to be investigated for crimes against humanity and for his involvement in killings, enforced disappearance and torture. Raisi will not be welcome in Scotland.

The U.K. government, which is hosting the summit, and the Scottish government, must ban Raisi's entry to the United Kingdom. He is the pariah president of a pariah state and should be treated as such. When Adolph Hitler's deputy, Rudolf Hess, flew to Scotland in 1941, he was immediately arrested and spent the rest of his life in prison.

Raisi should take note. He will be held accountable for his crimes.

Following Raisi's rigged election, the theocratic regime claimed that overall turnout of the electorate had been 48.9%. Anticipating fake news from the mullahs, resistance units of the MEK had carefully monitored polling stations throughout the country and estimated that the true turnout was less than 10% due to a nationwide boycott.

Dozens of MEK operatives were arrested by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps -- the regime's Gestapo -- for filming and monitoring the polls. The mullahs mounted a huge security operation to try to cover up the fact that the Iranian population was determined to withhold their votes in open protest at the repression, corruption and misrule of the clerical regime. They were incensed that Iran's supreme leader, the elderly Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had engineered the election by disqualifying all candidates who may have posed an electoral threat to his favored nominee, Raisi.

In the days following the vote, there have been nationwide strikes and protests involving petrochemical workers, farmers, pensioners, pharmacists, investors who have been cheated out of their savings and people from all walks of life. They have demanded better wages and working conditions, fair pensions, an end to corruption and a superior response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 322,000 people in Iran.

The regime has reacted in its customary way by ordering a crackdown and threatening that any workers who join the protests will be fired. Indeed, some have lost their jobs as a warning to their fellow workers.

But the strikes have caused a deepening crisis in the bankrupt state. With spiraling inflation, a collapsing currency and 75% of Iranians forced to survive on daily incomes below the international poverty line, the mullahs' only remaining lifeline has been the sporadic, sanction-busting, sale of oil and gas. The petrochemical workers' strike has severed this lifeline, and the mullahs fear the ongoing protests could bring about the collapse of their medieval regime.

Khamenei needs oil revenues to continue funding Bashar al-Assad's bloody civil war in Syria, the Houthi rebels in Yemen, the brutal Shi'ia militias in Iraq, the terrorist Hezbollah in Lebanon and the militant Hamas in Gaza. He also desperately needs cash to complete his race to build a nuclear bomb and ballistic missile delivery systems capable of hitting Israel. Khamenei sees the development of a nuclear weapon and the continued funding of his proxy wars across the Middle East as his ace cards. The sham election of Raisi is a key part of Khamenei's survival strategy.

It surely cannot be a case of business as usual with Iran after the sham election? The European Union surely cannot continue to participate in the ongoing talks in Vienna supposedly aimed at re-establishing the deeply flawed and wholly redundant nuclear deal? The time has come for the United Nations, the United States and the EU to end appeasement of this vicious regime and to discard all attempts to resurrect the nuclear deal and instead to seek the urgent indictment of Raisi in the international courts for crimes against humanity.

Iran's new president must never be allowed to set foot in the West, unless he is brought in chains to face charges. Any attempt to bring him to Scotland must be blocked by the U.K. and Scottish governments.

Struan Stevenson is the coordinator of the Campaign for Iran Change. He was a member of the European Parliament representing Scotland (1999-2014), president of the Parliament's Delegation for Relations with Iraq (2009-14) and chairman of the Friends of a Free Iran Intergroup (2004-14). He is an international lecturer on the Middle East and president of the European Iraqi Freedom Association.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
147K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bashar Al Assad
Person
Rudolf Hess
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Amnesty International#Iran Nuclear Deal#The Tehran Times#Death Commission#Scottish#Gestapo#Iranians#Houthi#Hezbollah#Hamas#The European Union#The United Nations#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Country
Scotland
Country
Iraq
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Khamenei says water crisis protesters cannot be blamed

DUBAI (Reuters) - Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Iranians protesting over water shortages in the southwest cannot be blamed, and called on officials to deal with the water problem, Iran’s state media reported. “The people showed their displeasure ... but we cannot really blame the people...
AgriculturePosted by
PRX

Iran's 'system is essentially water bankrupt,' says environmental expert

Iranians have had enough of their long drought — specifically in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province, where people are protesting the severe water shortage. They say their hardships are about poor water management. For the past week, crowds of demonstrators have been met with a violent response from security forces. At...
POTUSNew York Post

Iran’s top leader says he understands protests over drought

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s Supreme Leader leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday said he understands protesters’ anger over a drought in the country’s southwest, as a fourth death related to ongoing demonstrations there was reported. The remark, reported by state television, was the first direct comment on the...
ProtestsVoice of America

Iran's Khamenei Urges Water Protesters Against Falling Prey to 'Enemy'

TEHRAN - Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Friday warned residents of the drought-hit southwest not to give ammunition to the "enemy" after days of protests that have seen at least four killed. Khuzestan, Iran's main oil-producing region and the wealthiest of the country's 31 provinces, has been gripped...
ProtestsThe Guardian

Rouhani says Iran water protesters have right to demonstrate

Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, said on Thursday that citizens have the right to protest after days of demonstrations against water shortages in Khuzestan province in which three people have been killed. The south-western province is Iran’s main oil-producing region, but has been struggling with an intense drought since March. The...
MilitaryForeign Policy

Iran and Israel’s Naval War Is Expanding

Early this month, one Iranian and one Israeli tweet created a storm in the already troubled waters of the Mediterranean Sea. On June 26, the Iranian Embassy in Lebanon wrote a vaguely worded tweet with a picture of an Iranian ship and said that Iran did not need America’s approval to send fuel to Lebanon. The tweet implied the ship carried fuel and was headed to Lebanon. Fearful of U.S. sanctions, Lebanon’s energy ministry quickly denied ever requesting to import Iranian fuel, but not before speculation was rife that an Iranian tanker was on its way to the port of Beirut.
WorldNew York Post

Iran’s daily new coronavirus infections hit another high

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran on Tuesday broke another record in the country’s daily new coronavirus cases, even as Tehran and its surroundings went into lockdown, a week-long measure imposed amid another surge in the pandemic. The country’s health ministry announced 27,444 new cases and 250 deaths over the past day,...
World104.1 WIKY

Iran orders week-long shutdown in Tehran amid fifth COVID wave

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran imposed a one-week lockdown in the capital and a nearby province on Tuesday as daily COVID-19 caseloads hit a record high amid a fifth wave of the pandemic, state television reported. The lockdown affects Tehran and Alborz provinces, with only essential businesses allowed to stay open....
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Iran Rejects Nuclear Talks Until Conservative President Is Sworn In

Iran will not negotiate to restore a 2015 nuclear deal before its conservative new president is sworn in next month, dashing the hopes of the Biden administration, which would prefer to strike a deal first with its moderate outgoing president, Hassan Rouhani. Key Facts. Iran is transferring power between presidents...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Iran cannot build a nuclear weapon if we dismantle its infrastructure

July 14 marked the six-year anniversary of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). As negotiations continue in Geneva, the Biden administration holds tremendous leverage as Iran seeks sanctions relief from the maximum pressure campaign of the Trump administration. That leverage should be exercised to dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy