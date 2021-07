A land flowing with milk and honey sounds great...until it actually happens. The streets were painted white in one town in New York state this week, and it's left some wondering what exactly happened? Were the cows set loose to haunt the roads? There might be a more reasonable explanation, according to WROC. And it actually has to do with all the rain and storms that have inundated many parts of the state the past two weeks. So, how did thunderstorms cause it to rain diary?