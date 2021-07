For pre-nursing student Laklynn Fulenchek, living in the residence halls wasn’t the right fit. Instead, she took an unconventional route for housing — an RV. Fulenchek plays on the women’s golf team, which takes up a lot of her time. The dining hall’s COVID-19 hours didn’t fit into her schedule because of practice and classes, so she hardly ate there. So, at the end of her freshman year, Fulenchek and her parents started looking for an RV to make her home — an idea that came from family friends who did the same thing during college.