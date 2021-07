In the Learn to discover data that resides in your data sources tutorial, you saw how data can be discovered using the data discovery feature of Watson Knowledge Catalog. In this tutorial, you will work with the discovered data and learn how to associate governance artifacts with these discovered assets. You will identify the primary keys for the data assets and perform relationship analysis in order to identify foreign key relationships between the assets. You will look at data quality analysis results and observe what affects the quality scores of data assets. You will also learn to enforce rules that you expect the data assets to follow.