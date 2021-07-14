Governor Mills Vetoes Consumer Owned Utility Company

A new law aims to improve childcare in Maine and make it more accessible to low-income families. It's an incredible hurdle for many parents, which was compounded by the pandemic. Childcare is expensive and not always easy to come by. But this new law aims to remedy that challenge. It's based on a successful program in Somerset County that's modeled after the Early Head Start-Child Care Partnership. Maine will now be able to create up to five additional programs across the state, which would be sponsored by coalitions of stakeholders, providers, and other community members.