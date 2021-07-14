Cancel
Pope Francis returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery

By The Associated Press
ROME — Pope Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital and returned home to the Vatican on Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing surgery to remove half his colon. Francis, 84, sat in the passenger seat of the Ford car, which left Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic around 4:45 a.m. ET. He made a stop to pray at Rome’s Santa Maria Maggiore basilica, which has a beloved icon of the Virgin Mary which Francis always visits after returning home from a foreign trip.

