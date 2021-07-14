Money spigot remains open for San Diego startups as venture funding tops $2 billion
Entrepreneurs in San Diego and across the U.S. continue to rake in venture capital investment dollars at a breakneck pace with few signs of slowing down. Eighty-two local startups raised just over $2 billion in venture funding during the second quarter — led by mega-rounds for life sciences companies, according to data from the PitchBook/National Venture Capital Association’s Venture Monitor report released Wednesday.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Comments / 0