San Diego, CA

Money spigot remains open for San Diego startups as venture funding tops $2 billion

By Mike Freeman
sandiegouniontribune.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntrepreneurs in San Diego and across the U.S. continue to rake in venture capital investment dollars at a breakneck pace with few signs of slowing down. Eighty-two local startups raised just over $2 billion in venture funding during the second quarter — led by mega-rounds for life sciences companies, according to data from the PitchBook/National Venture Capital Association’s Venture Monitor report released Wednesday.

