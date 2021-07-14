Cancel
Out of the pandemic, a new marketplace for Indigenous ingredients

sandiegouniontribune.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver restaurateurs open supply chain for products to help ensure that food traditions survive. At the two locations of Tocabe, a Denver-area American Indian restaurant, customers have long asked the owners Matt Chandra and Ben Jacobs where to buy the Native and Indigenous ingredients used in the kitchen, like the wild rice in the grain bowls, or the bison for the glazed ribs with berry barbecue sauce.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

