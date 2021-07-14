Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provincetown, MA

'Learning to live with the virus': Provincetown monitors COVID cases in vaccinated people

capecodtimes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVINCETOWN — After months of being trapped indoors, taking every COVID-19 precaution seriously and then getting vaccinated, Boston resident Travis Dagenais was finally ready to relax and to dance. After six days in Provincetown with friends, from July 1-6, Dagenais started to feel what he thought was just “P-Town fatigue”...

www.capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Provincetown, MA
Health
City
Provincetown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Provincetown, MA
Government
Provincetown, MA
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Cyr
Person
Alex Morse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Race#Covid#Town#D Truro#Times#The Local Board Of Health#The Select Board#Carnival#Tea Dance#Pilgrim House#The Atlantic House#The Crown Anchor#The Post Office Caf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Massachusetts StateWWLP 22News

MA residents who worked through pandemic could receive additional benefits

BOSTON (WWLP) – If you worked throughout the pandemic, you could receive additional retirement benefits from the state. A new bill on Beacon Hill would give state workers three years of retirement credits for keeping the Commonwealth going during the pandemic. The frontline workers that would receive the credit include firefighters, police officers, EMTs, hospital workers, custodians, and much more.
Massachusetts Statenbcboston.com

Will Mask Mandates Return to Mass. and NH? Here's What We Know

With increasing hospitalizations and mounting COVID-19 case numbers prompted by the Delta variant, municipalities across the country have re-imposed mask mandates and other public health mitigations. Local leaders in at least five states, including California and Nevada, have reinstated mask requirements, issued facial covering recommendations or threatened the return of...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Baker Not Looking At Bringing Back COVID Restrictions In Massachusetts Despite Rise In Cases

SANDWICH (CBS) –Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that he’s not currently looking at bringing back COVID restrictions in Massachusetts, despite a recent rise in case numbers. “We’re not looking at changing any of our existing rules or policies,” he said at an event in Sandwich. Baker touted the fact that Massachusetts has the second-highest vaccination rate in the country. “The vaccines are overwhelmingly effective,” he said. “If you look at the number of people that have been hospitalized who’ve been vaccinated, it’s a very small number.” Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in Massachusetts. The state reported 457 new cases on Wednesday. There have...
Barnstable County, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Cape Cod Ramping Up Vaccinations And Requirements As COVID Case Counts Grow

BARNSTABLE (CBS) – COVID concerns are spreading through Cape Cod as case numbers continue to climb. At the Barnstable County Fair this week, between the turkey legs, a ride on The Scrambler and a visit to the sheep barn, you can also get a COVID-19 vaccination. Ride operator Jose Acevedo got a Johnson & Johnson shot as soon as the clinic popped up Tuesday. “I’m happy,” he said. “I need it.” COVID concerns are spreading through Cape Cod as case numbers continue to climb.  (WBZ-TV) He’s the kind of target Cape health officials want to reach, with countless transient workers and tourists coming...
Massachusetts StateWWLP 22News

Municipalities in Massachusetts start mask mandates

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker said this week that he won’t be bringing back a statewide mask mandate but as COVID-19 cases rise in cities and towns across the state, some municipalities are starting their own. Friday, health officials in Cambridge issued a mask advisory, urging people to...
wphm.net

COVID-19 Delta variant discovered locally

The St. Clair County Health Department has identified the first two cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant locally. Two individuals in their 30s and 40s who tested positive for the coronavirus were found to have been infective with the more contagious variant following additional genetic sequencing. According to Dr. Annette Mercatatne of the St. Clair County Health Department, both individuals who contracted the variant were not vaccinated. She adds less than 50% the county’s population is fully vaccinated, making the population vulnerable to COVID-19 especially the variant.
Massachusetts StateTurnto10.com

More Massachusetts communities recommend mask-wearing

BOSTON (AP) — Cambridge and Nantucket are joining Provincetown as the latest Massachusetts communities to recommend donning face masks indoors again as new outbreaks of COVID-19 emerge. Boston acting Mayor Kim Janey also said Thursday that the city's public school students will be required to wear face masks when classes...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
NBC News

132 test positive for Covid in popular Massachusetts tourist destination

A popular Massachusetts tourist destination issued a mask advisory Monday after an outbreak of Covid-19 cases following the July 4 holiday weekend. As of Friday, 132 Covid cases that are associated with Provincetown have been reported to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, according to a joint release from the town's Board of Health and the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment. It's unclear how many who tested positive were vaccinated.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

‘Keeping A Close Eye On It,’ Massachusetts Sees Increase In COVID Cases

BOSTON (CBS) – While COVID-19 numbers in Massachusetts are still relatively low, per 100,000 people, compared to most of the country, there is still some cause for concern. “We definitely are keeping a close eye on it,” Dr. Paul Sax, the clinical director of the infectious disease clinic at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told WBZ-TV Monday. “Things are worse from a COVID perspective, even here in Massachusetts, than they were a month ago.” Going into the weekend, we saw the highest single day total of new cases in more than a month in Massachusetts last Friday. Dr. Sax suspects the Delta...
Wellfleet, MAprovidencejournal.com

Customers behaving badly: Cape Cod visitors urged to 'pack their patience'

DENNIS — A sign greeting customers at the front door of Dennis Village Mercantile reads: "Masks optional. Kindness required." The Merc, as it's affectionately known, is fully staffed, according to manager Chrissy Hurley, but employees have faced challenging times — and customers — this summer. “We’re just so busy," said...
Provincetown, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Provincetown COVID Cluster Climbs To 256 Cases; Nantucket Masks Up To Be Safe

PROVINCETONW (CBS) – The total number of COVID-19 cases in an ongoing Provincetown cluster has increased to 256, with 190 coming from Massachusetts residents, the town reported Wednesday. The numbers were collected Tuesday evening. As a result, health officials are expanding access to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Provincetown also requires masks for unvaccinated people, including children, in public indoor spaces and busy outdoor locations. Provincetown has among the highest vaccination rates in the Commonwealth, with nearly all residents age 12 and older fully vaccinated. Nantucket is also encouraging residents and visitors to wear masks indoors as a result of increasing cases across the Cape and Islands. “The increased virulence of the Delta variant, and its high ability to infect even those vaccinated in some cases, means that masking and distancing are strongly recommended at this time,” the town said in a prepared statement. Nantucket’s health officials said they are monitoring increased infection rates, but that the town has only had five cases of COVID-19 since July 16, none of which required hospitalization.

Comments / 0

Community Policy