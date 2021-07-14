United Way Wednesday- United for Kids!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Tygart Valley United Way is holding their annual United for Kids initiative this summer from June 21 through August 6. The United for Kids initiative collects supplies for school pantries, which help make sure that local students are equipped with the items they need to succeed academically. “We collect hygiene items, or food items, clothing items, whatever school pantries might need to help students go through their day with dignity, we provide in this collection,” says Emily Swain, Director of Community Impact for Tygart Valley United Way. United for Kids brings the community together to collect these essential items for each of the school pantries in the five-county area.