Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

United Way Wednesday- United for Kids!

By Anna Hamelin
WDTV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Tygart Valley United Way is holding their annual United for Kids initiative this summer from June 21 through August 6. The United for Kids initiative collects supplies for school pantries, which help make sure that local students are equipped with the items they need to succeed academically. “We collect hygiene items, or food items, clothing items, whatever school pantries might need to help students go through their day with dignity, we provide in this collection,” says Emily Swain, Director of Community Impact for Tygart Valley United Way. United for Kids brings the community together to collect these essential items for each of the school pantries in the five-county area.

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
Morgantown, WV
Society
City
Morgantown, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Kids#Community Impact For
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
United Way
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Charities
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy