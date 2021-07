After nearly four decades in the public eye as the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson is making new discoveries about herself and the life she wants to live from here on out. Ferguson has put aside her identities as a Duchess and "Fergie" to embrace her truest self, "Sarah," more than ever. "It's like I've gotten out of my own way," the ex-wife of Prince Andrew candidly said. "I've really become Sarah. The Duchess is there. Good old Fergie's there too. But Sarah is authentically present."