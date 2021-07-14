Cancel
Study: St. Johns County residents earn most money in Florida

By Stuart Korfhage
Jacksonville Business Journal
 10 days ago
Nassau, Baker and Clay counties are also considered to be among the top places to live in Florida based on median income and cost of living.

www.bizjournals.com

Jacksonville, FL
