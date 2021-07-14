Total War: Warhammer II — Taurox the Brass Bull campaign guide
Taurox the Brass Bull is a new legendary lord that you can pick for your campaigns. This Minotaur chieftain was drunk with rage, killing anything in his path to the point that he drowned in a river of blood. Blessed by the Chaos Gods, he was reborn anew with his skin covered in nigh-impenetrable brass plate. Now, he leads the Slaughterhorn Tribe, and he’s out to lay waste to countless foes. You could say that he puts the “laughter” in “slaughter.” In any case, here’s our Taurox the Brass Bull guide for Total War: Warhammer II – The Silence & The Fury.www.pcinvasion.com
Comments / 0