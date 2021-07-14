Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Total War: Warhammer II — Taurox the Brass Bull campaign guide

By Jason Rodriguez
pcinvasion.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaurox the Brass Bull is a new legendary lord that you can pick for your campaigns. This Minotaur chieftain was drunk with rage, killing anything in his path to the point that he drowned in a river of blood. Blessed by the Chaos Gods, he was reborn anew with his skin covered in nigh-impenetrable brass plate. Now, he leads the Slaughterhorn Tribe, and he’s out to lay waste to countless foes. You could say that he puts the “laughter” in “slaughter.” In any case, here’s our Taurox the Brass Bull guide for Total War: Warhammer II – The Silence & The Fury.

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Total War#Brass#Warhammer#Taurox The Brass Bull#Vh Vh#Vortex#Slaughterhorn Tribe#I Campaign#Iii#Beastmen#Norscans#Vi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone mid-season update debuts later this week

The initial launch of Call of Duty Season Four introduced a lot of new content into the game. With the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone mid-season update just around the corner, the Season Four action is about to step up again. In a roadmap, the developers have outlined what fans can expect to see when the mid-season update rolls out on July 15.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Cross-play open beta for Splitgate has arrived on PC

First-person shooters have maintained their immense popularity for years now, which has allowed developers to explore the genre from all sorts of different angles. Although the sheer prevalence of first-person shooters makes it easy for some to grow fatigued, many developers have consistently demonstrated that the genre remains incredibly flexible and open to experimentation. Splitgate, a free-to-play first-person shooter referred to as “Halo meets Portal,” serves as one such example of the genre’s versatility. Although Splitgate has been out since 2019, players will now have an excuse to try out its unique blend of mechanics once more, as developer 1047 Games just released the cross-play open beta for Splitgate on PC. The developer also posted a new trailer that advertises the open beta.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The nuke killstreak will become a permanent addition in Black Ops Cold War

Arguably, the nuke is one of the most sought after killstreaks across the Call of Duty franchise. Although the nuke works slightly differently from title to title, the killstreak has the same general purpose in all of the games. Once you earn the nuke, you can call it in and it will wipe the lobby. In Modern Warfare 2019, calling in a tactical nuke would also end the game. Now, the nuke killstreak is set to come to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Total War: Warhammer II drops its final DLC today, featuring new Lords, Units and more en

Total War: Warhammer III is marching our way later this year, but before that happens, Creative Assembly is delivering another update for Total War: Warhammer II. The “The Silence & The Fury” update adds two new Legendary Lords (Taurox and Oxyotl), nine units for the Beastmen and Lizarman races, a variety of free content, and more. You can watch a teaser trailer for The Silence & The Fury below.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Company of Heroes 3 takes you to the Mediterranean theatre when it releases for PC in 2022

Nine years is a long time to wait for a sequel. Just ask any Elder Scrolls or Grand Theft Auto fan (well, at least nine years and counting). For fans of Company of Heroes, a follow-up to the second game, released in 2013, must have felt like a long trek. Thankfully for them, Sega and Relic Entertainment revealed Company of Heroes 3 today, and it’s releasing for PC in 2022. IGN announced the game only an hour ago. Oh, and you can play it today. Really.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Evil Genius 2 gets free Team Fortress 2 tie-in DLC today, new paid update

Crossovers are fun, it’s true. They’re even fun when they don’t make the slightest lick of sense, such as throwing a recognizable team-based action character into a criminal mastermind simulator. And just that is happening today, as Evil Genius 2: World Domination has gotten two new packs, one of which includes the Pyro from Team Fortress 2. You can grab the Pyro Pack for free right now on Steam. It not only includes Pyro henchman, but a related recruitment side story and three loot items to keep you busy. Frankly, every good supervillain needs henchmen with flamethrowers, so it’s easy to get behind this. Pyro henchmen can not only start fires, but they can put some out too. How thoughtful.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Total War: SHOGUN 2 free game for windows

Endless war is what leaves Japan divided in the darkest age of its history. It’s the 16th century.CenturyFeudal Japan. Once ruled by one government, the country is now divided into several warring clans. Survive As conspiracies and conflict erode the empire, warlords vie for supremacy. To win, only one can rise above the rest. HeartA nation will be the new shogun. His sword will kill all the rest. You will be delighted with the game’s design.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

PSO2 New Genesis – Hunter class guide: Weapons, skills, and playstyle

There are six classes in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, all with their own unique playstyles. Understanding how these classes interact and how to get the most of them is vital in becoming the best player possible. This guide focuses on the game’s tank class. In PSO2 New Genesis the go-to tank is Hunter, an especially durable melee class.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

NieR: Automata is finally getting a decent patch on Steam plus new features

Square Enix has a real hit on its hands with the NieR franchise. The mix of satisfying combat, rich storytelling, and immersive music are just a few of the things that helped it earn so much acclaim. PC players were no doubt thrilled when it came to the platform back in 2017, but the Steam version just didn’t live up to expectations. Yep, it was another case of a rough port. Fast forward to now, and that’s finally about to change. There’s a major patch incoming for the Steam version of NieR: Automata on July 15 at 12 PM ET that’s going to set the record straight.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Guides and features hub

As a nine-year-old MMORPG, Phantasy Star Online 2 has aged considerably since launch. To freshen things up Sega has released a reimagined sequel, PSO2 New Genesis. New Genesis takes the best parts of the iconic original whilst introducing new ideas to modernise Sega’s premier RPG franchise. With updated visuals, reworked...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator Early Access — Is it worth it?

To be upfront, I have no visually related artistic talent. None. Zilch. Zero percent. I saw a game about painting and went, “yeah, I’d like to cover that!” And I can’t begin to tell you why. Some of us are just ridiculous. SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator is a new game all about painting and creativity that has just entered Early Access. Although the art I’ve created is purely terrible and could be easily replicated and improved by a small child with even the tiniest bit of ability, it’s still an interesting, innovative game with a lot to offer. But the question stands: is SuchArt! already worth it in Early Access?
Video GamesIGN

Fortnite Inflate-A-Bull Guide: Where to Find One and How to Use It

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7 is all about an alien invasion. The most recent game update continues this theme by introducing the udderly ridiculous Inflate-A-Bull item. You know, since aliens love abducting cows and all that. What is an Inflate-A-Bull in Fortnite?. The Inflate-A-Bull is a new bubble-like cow suit...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Interview confirms location ping system for Halo Infinite and details on weapon spawns

Halo Infinite is scheduled for a release this holiday season, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about it. Aside from the last year’s campaign reveal and the short multiplayer reveal at E3 2021, developer 343 Industries has been slow to reveal new details about the game, particularly when it comes to gameplay. Instead, there has been a slow, consistent stream of new details via blogs, tweets, and the like. The most recent confirmation about a ping system coming to Halo Infinite is no different in that regard.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The new expansion to Path of Exile, Expedition, has you dig for loot, returns battle royale

Developer Grinding Gear Games unveiled the new expansion for Path of Exile during its livestream today. Path of Exile: Expedition sees you digging for your loot this time around, instead of simply pulling it from the still-warm bodies of your foes. I mean, you can still do that if you want. You monster. Expedition has you following a group of Kalguur, who are unearthing valuable booty with what else but massive explosions. The new expansion also comes with the return of the beloved battle royale mode, Path of Exile: Royale, and much more.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Streets of Rage 4 – Mr X Nightmare DLC — Is it worth it?

You know, I have a couple regrets in my life. All right, maybe I have more than that if I’m being honest. But one of those regrets was never having reviewed Streets of Rage 4 when it landed on PC in April of last year. But, to be fair, it was a game that I wanted to take my time on, to absorb every detail and revel in the masterful soundtrack. It was a damn near-perfect follow-up to one of my favorite Sega franchises, long in the making and paying homage to Streets of Rage 2 — a title that has been hard-pressed to leave my top-10 favorite games of all time. What more can an old fan ask for? Well, new characters are certainly nothing to look down on. And Mr. X Nightmare provides exactly that. For the new characters alone, however, this first and possibly only DLC for Streets of Rage 4 would have easily been worth it. But they’re just the start.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The best Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War OTs 9 class

The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Four Reloaded update has arrived. There’s now a bunch of new content for both multiplayer and the Zombies mode. In typical Call of Duty fashion, the mid-season update includes a new weapon. This time, the Black Ops Cold War submachine gun category has a new addition in the form of the OTs 9.

Comments / 0

Community Policy