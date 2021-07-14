Total War: Warhammer II — Taurox the Brass Bull campaign guide

You know, I have a couple regrets in my life. All right, maybe I have more than that if I’m being honest. But one of those regrets was never having reviewed Streets of Rage 4 when it landed on PC in April of last year. But, to be fair, it was a game that I wanted to take my time on, to absorb every detail and revel in the masterful soundtrack. It was a damn near-perfect follow-up to one of my favorite Sega franchises, long in the making and paying homage to Streets of Rage 2 — a title that has been hard-pressed to leave my top-10 favorite games of all time. What more can an old fan ask for? Well, new characters are certainly nothing to look down on. And Mr. X Nightmare provides exactly that. For the new characters alone, however, this first and possibly only DLC for Streets of Rage 4 would have easily been worth it. But they’re just the start.