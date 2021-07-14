Cancel
Income Tax

Stimulus update: Direct deposits of up to $350 set to start Thursday

By Leada Gore
AL.com
AL.com
 10 days ago
Direct deposits for the latest stimulus payments are set to start Thursday. Part of the American Rescue Plan passed in March, expansion of the existing child tax credits provides $3,600 for each qualifying child under age 6 and $3,000 for each qualifying child over age 6 but under age 18. Half of the credit will be paid in monthly installments of $300 or $250 dollars per child through December. The remainder can be claimed when filing 2021 tax returns.

Comments / 84

