Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Deal with Goodyear showcases Jacksonville involvement in autonomous vehicle testing

By Will Brown
Posted by 
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JTA and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company have partnered to test a new tire at the Armsdale Test & Learn facility in Northwest Jacksonville.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
785
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Cars
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Vehicle#Jta#The Armsdale Test Learn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Jacksonville Business Journal

2021 Class of Fast 50: Brightway Insurance

The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.

Comments / 0

Community Policy