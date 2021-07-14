Cancel
Environment

Demanding Climate Courage Is Good, Actually

By David Atkins
Washington Monthly
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Matt Yglesias caused a stir this week with a piece at Slow Boring calling out climate activists for supposedly harming their own cause and the possible fortunes of the entire left-of-center coalition by using overly aggressive maximalist tactics. Yglesias’ views are broadly reflected in corners of the White House and the center-left establishment, so when he launches a broadside like this it’s worth grappling with—especially when it’s as misguided as this one.

Washington, DC
