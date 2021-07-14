Emmys 2021: The Mandalorian and The Crown lead nominations

The Emmys are the gold standard for prime time television, rewarding the best of the best when it comes to both actors and series across every genre. Earning an Emmy is a badge of honor, not to mention that it can lead to higher paychecks for subsequent gigs once an actor has one or more of these under their belt. With many traditional film actors joining the small screen foray of late, achieving an Emmy opens the door for another statue to add to the mantle. For some, winning one might even bring them closer to joining the prestigious group of EGOT winners (those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).