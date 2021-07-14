Emmys 2021: The Mandalorian and The Crown lead nominations
After a year of lockdowns and turning to our TV’s for comfort and escapism during a pandemic, it is now time to recognise all the shows that got us through Covid-19. On Tuesday night, the 73rd Emmy Awards released its nominations for this year’s standouts in broadcasting excellence. Popular TV series have swept the categories as expected; however, some monumental announcements will make these Emmy nominations go down in history.www.thedigitalfix.com
