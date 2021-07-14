Photorhabdus virulence cassette as a causative agent in photorhabdus asymbiotica

Researchers at the University of Regensburg track the first step in the reaction of one single dye pigment with oxygen at an unprecedented resolution. Why do the colors of a t-shirt fade over time in the sun? Why do you get a sunburn, and why do the leaves of a tree turn brown in autumn? These questions all have one theme in common—the interplay between dye pigments and ambient oxygen. Every child learns about this chemical reaction in school, which is the oxidation process in the air that we breathe. So what could possibly be left to research?