Photorhabdus virulence cassette as a causative agent in photorhabdus asymbiotica
PVC effectors Pdp1 (a new family of widespread dNTP pyrophosphatase effector in eCIS) and Pnf (a deamidase effector) are loaded inside the inner tube lumen in a "peas-in-the-pod" mode. Moreover, Pdp1 and Pnf can be directly injected into J774A.1 murine macrophage and kill target cells by disrupting dNTP pools and actin cytoskeleton formation, respectively. The results provide direct evidence of how PVC cargoes are loaded and delivered directly into mammalian macrophages.phys.org
