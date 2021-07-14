Bucks look to carry momentum, tie series
In the pursuit of getting their first NBA title in fifty years, the Milwaukee Bucks will get another opportunity to host the Phoenix Suns and build off their stellar performance on Sunday. Milwaukee won game three of the series 120-100. The Bucks came back home down 2-0 in the series and are now down just 2-1. Milwaukee will head back to Phoenix after game four is played, and will be hoping it goes back west as an even series.doorcountydailynews.com
