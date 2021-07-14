Bucks look to carry momentum, tie series

The Milwaukee Bucks are having the biggest spotlight on them that they’ve had in forty-seven years, and will look to shine on Sunday and get their first finals game win since 1974. The Bucks are coming off two straight losses to the Phoenix Suns, despite a 42-point performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo in their most recent outing. The Bucks are down 2-0 in the series but get a finals game at home for the first time on Sunday. The next two games will be played at the Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee has yet to beat the Suns in the four times they’ve played each other. The Bucks will look to change that starting at 7:00 PM on Sunday.