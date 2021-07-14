Lori Brown Mirabal’s Charmed Life at Urban Stages
Lori Brown Mirabal’s one-woman show, Charmed Life: From Soul Singing to Opera Star, was the last performance at Urban Stages before all theatres went dark in March 2020. Sixteen months later, the show’s return to Urban Stages also means a return of in-person audiences. For this writer, the excitement of basking in the vibe of live performance again and sharing that with fellow audience members felt charmed indeed. And from what I could observe, the enchantment was unanimous, thanks to the storytelling magic of Tennessee-born singer and actor Lori Brown Mirabal.www.womanaroundtown.com
