Lori Brown Mirabal’s Charmed Life at Urban Stages

By Maria-Cristina Necula
womanaroundtown.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLori Brown Mirabal’s one-woman show, Charmed Life: From Soul Singing to Opera Star, was the last performance at Urban Stages before all theatres went dark in March 2020. Sixteen months later, the show’s return to Urban Stages also means a return of in-person audiences. For this writer, the excitement of basking in the vibe of live performance again and sharing that with fellow audience members felt charmed indeed. And from what I could observe, the enchantment was unanimous, thanks to the storytelling magic of Tennessee-born singer and actor Lori Brown Mirabal.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Molière
Person
Oprah
Person
Luciano Pavarotti
Person
Cab Calloway
Person
Marian Anderson
Person
Grace Bumbry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singer#Poetry#Jazz#Charmed#Opera News#Opera Star#Urban Stages#Musetta#The Graduate Center#Ucla Southland#The Sorbonne University#The University Of Vienna
