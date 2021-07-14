UWGB announces volleyball schedule

The University of Green Bay Wisconsin Phoenix released their 2021 volleyball schedule, which will be the school’s 38th season in history. They start the season with their home invite on August 27th in which they’ll play four matches in two days. They’ll start the invite by opening their season against Ball State then playing North Dakota State University later that same day. On August 28th the Phoenix will play University of St. Thomas who is in their Division I transition and also go against Northern Iowa. To end their non-conference schedule, UWGB will play two matches in Dekalb, IL, including one against the University of Wisconsin on September 17th.