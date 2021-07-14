Octo Observations: Transitions Require Acceptance
Life is all about transitions. We are born, we age, we move forward, we learn and we mature. As innocent protected youngsters (if we are blessed by good parents) we grow into adolescents, leave home, become young adults forging independent lives. We embrace middle age and finally older adulthood and retirement. If we are lucky, we reach old age. Lots of adventures. Change happens, even if you don’t leave the city of your birth.www.womanaroundtown.com
