‘That’s So Raven’: Raven-Symoné Might Have Something Supernatural in Common With Her Character
Is it possible that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has increased the number of TV reboots? With everyone stuck inside, and the future uncertain, fans turn to their old favorites for comfort. Celebs have even been doing zoom meetups with their old castmates, sometimes for charity. Now, reboots are getting greenlit left and right. Whatever the reason for this trend, fans aren’t complaining. Audiences love revisiting their favorite shows, no matter how much time has passed. Such was the case for That’s So Raven.www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0