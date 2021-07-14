Cancel
Ryan Specialty Group launches IPO

Cover picture for the articleRyan Specialty Group Holdings (Ryan Specialty) has announced the launch of an initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Ryan Specialty is offering 56,918,278 shares of stock in the IPO at an expected price of between $22 and $25 per share. The company intends to grant the underwriters...

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NADSAQ: CRBU) announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 19,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Caribou. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other offering expenses payable by Caribou, are expected to be $304.0 million. In addition, Caribou has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), a customer experience communications platform that empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across a broad range of B2C verticals throughout Latin America, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,538,461 Class A common shares at a public offering price of US$13.00 per share (the "Offering"). The underwriters have the option to purchase up to an additional 1,730,769 Class A common shares from Zenvia at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Outbrain from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $160 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 23, 2021. The offering is expected to close on July 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to pursue an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock from Outbrain at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Xponential Fitness, Inc., a curator of leading boutique fitness brands, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 10,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 23, 2021 under the symbol "XPOF." The offering is expected to close on July 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, announced today an underwritten offering of 2,100,000 shares of its common stock. The Bank will also grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 315,000 additional shares of common stock. The Bank intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Shares...
Adena Friedman, a 52-year-old businesswoman, has had a long and prosperous career, most of which was spent at Nasdaq. For a few years, she worked at The Carlyle Group before returning to Nasdaq in 2014 as president. Article continues below advertisement. At the beginning of 2017, Friedman’s tenure as the...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Preston Hollow Community Capital, Inc. (NYSE: PHCC), a provider of specialized impact financing solutions for projects of significant social and economic importance to local communities, today announced that it has launched an initial public offering (IPO) of its Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 previously filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Preston Hollow is expected to be approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange, subject to official notice of issuance, under the ticker symbol “PHCC”.
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. ("Ryan Specialty") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 56,918,278 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, for gross proceeds of $1,337.6 million. All shares of Class A common stock are being offered by Ryan Specialty. Additionally, Ryan Specialty has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 8,537,742 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: INST) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $20.00. In addition, Instructure has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of Instructure's common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "INST" on July 22, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on July 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Graphite Bio. The gross proceeds to Graphite Bio from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Graphite Bio, are expected to be $238.0 million. In addition, Graphite Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Zevia, the Encino-based beverage company, started trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ZVIA. The plant-based drink company has grown to include 37 flavors and six product lines since its 2007 founding and is available in more than 25,000 retailers in the U.S. and Canada. Zevia products, including its natural soda line, are zero-calorie, sugar-free, gluten-free, vegan, certified Kosher and certified by the Non-GMO Project.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Snap One Holdings Corp. ("Snap One") today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 13,850,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The initial public offering price is expected to be between $18.00 and $21.00 per share. Snap One has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "SNPO."
Chicago-based wholesale insurance broker Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 57 million shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.50 per share for gross proceeds of $1,337.6 million. The shares are expected to begin trading...
Zevia PBC, a beverage company that makes zero-calorie and zero-sugar beverages with "clean" ingredients, said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $14 a share, the midpoint of its $13 to $15 price range. The company reduced the size of the deal to 10.7 million shares from a previous plan to offer 14.3 million, raising $149.8 million to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley were the lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks. The Encino, Calif.-based company's shares will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange later Thursday, under the ticker "ZVIA." Zevia eked out a profit of $19,000 in the first quarter of 2021, after a loss of $2.6 million in the year-earlier period, but the company acknowledges it is effectively not yet profitable. "We have a history of losses, and we may be unable to achieve profitability," it says in its IPO documents. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 1.4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.90% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Robinhood, a US-based trading app, has announced it is aiming to float on the New York stock market at a valuation of up to USD 35 billion. According to The Guardian, the flotation comes after the app experienced a huge increase in young people joining the platform and starting to trade shares during the COVID-19 pandemic, often buying meme stocks such as GameStop.
SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) July 21, 2021. Health Specialties Manufacturing (HSM), part of The GHT Companies’ family of brands, announced today that it has launched a new website, which will offer a better online experience for many of its customers who are among the leading supplement and nutraceutical Branded Customers in North America. The website can be found at http://www.HSMNutra.com.

