It’s been almost a year since my divorce. Ever since signing the papers, I’ve chased one skirt after another. One particular girl I invested for half a year before finding out that she’s been hiding another man all along. My friend introduced the very last one. She shared many similarities with me, but she’s only interested in being friends as I expected early on. One woman after another, I tried to crawl onto safety boats. With every rejection, I can’t help but think, “I’m just a mediocre guy. No quality girl will ever take me seriously.”