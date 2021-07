Clean California is more than just a slogan – it’s a call to action. Caltrans is picking up litter on highways statewide and encouraging the public to do their part to keep their local communities clean and beautiful. As part of a statewide day of action to highlight the new program, Caltrans District 1 Director Matthew Brady, maintenance workers, Adopt-A-Highway volunteers and others cleared litter and beautified a stretch of U.S. Highway 101 south of the City of Eureka.