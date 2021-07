The 2021 F1 championship has been one of the more exciting of recent times as Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton goes wheel-to-wheel with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. The F1 circus pitches its tent at the home of F1 in Silverstone, where Hamilton will be looking to redress the momentum Verstappen has built with his recent race wins. And he’ll be attempting to do so in front of strong home crowd, one of the biggest F1 has seen since the start of the pandemic.