Cases and hospitalisations from the Delta variant are rising in the United States as Covid infections reach figures not seen for almost two months.Over 40,000 Covid infections were reported on Friday for the whole of the US, and following the weekend, the current weekly average for daily infections is at 32,000 a day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.It represents a 66 per cent rise on the week before, and a 145 per cent increase from a fortnight ago, when it was around 15,000 a day, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).It last...