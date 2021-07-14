Teresa Giudice's daughter looks all grown up in new photo

Michael Strahan holds quite a few jobs, including co-host of Good Morning America and host of the new game show based off the old classic 100K Pyramid on the same network, but there’s one job that he enjoys above all else: being a dad. Strahan is obviously quite a proud papa to his four children and he’s never shy about showing it, especially when it comes to his youngest, twins Isabella and Sophia. He doesn’t often post photos of them to his Instagram, which is why the retired defensive end’s latest picture with his daughter Sophia is especially sweet.