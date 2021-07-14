Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Atlanta Braves draft day three: looking for hidden gems

By Fred Owens
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves’ third session of the 2021 MLB Draft is largely an exercise in looking for players with upside who haven’t had a chance to play a lot, and for older players who might blossom under professional coaching. Day three selections went a lot faster than day 2, with...

tomahawktake.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

113K+
Followers
305K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Draft Day#Baseball America#The Atlanta Braves#Mlb Draft#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTalking Chop

Atlanta Braves 2021 MLB Draft Preview: Five round Braves mock draft

The 2021 MLB Draft kicks off today and I was asked about doing a mock draft. After thinking about it briefly, I decided this draft was too unsettled to try(and fail), but thought a Braves specific mock draft was something doable. There are actually two mock drafts, one of them...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: Out Of Left Field Trade Candidates

There is no denying it, if the Atlanta Braves are going to compete, they need some help. Bullpen help is obvious, but they could definitely use an outfield bat. Joc Pederson has been a breath of fresh air for the Atlanta Braves. No one can replace Ronald Acuña Jr., but Joc coming in seems to have helped at least mitigate some of the loss.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves designated Ender Inciarte for assignment

The Atlanta Braves announced Saturday that they reinstated outfielder Ender Inciarte from the injured list and designated him for assignment. Inciarte was placed on the COVID injury list earlier this week. The Braves acquired Inciarte along with Dansby Swanson and Aaron Blair from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Shelby...
MLBPosted by
MISportsNow

Former Pit Spitters Pitcher Hoffmann Drafted to Atlanta Braves

Another former Pit Spitter had his name called on day three of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday. Right-handed pitcher Andrew Hoffman was taken by the Atlanta Braves in the 12th round as the 367th overall pick. A native of Plainfield, Ill., Hoffman started his freshman year at Oakland University...
MLBStudent Life

Baseball sends Durbin and Loutos to Braves, Cardinals in historic draft day

Before Tuesday, two Washington University baseball players have signed professional baseball contracts in the past 50 years. Then came the third day of Major League Baseball’s draft, when rising senior Caleb Durbin was drafted for the Atlanta Braves in the 14th round and May graduate Ryan Loutos signed with the St. Louis Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

Despite a sub-.500 record and the loss of superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. for the remainder of the season, the Atlanta Braves appear ready to buy at the trade deadline after swinging a pair of early deals to acquire Joc Pederson and Stephen Vogt. Where could they look to improve?. The...
MLBnbc25news.com

Spencer Schwellenbach, former Heritage Hawk, drafted by Atlanta Braves

Former Heritage Hawk, and this year's Big Ten Player of the Year, Spencer Schwellenbach was taken in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Atlanta Braves. Schwellenbach is a shortstop and a pitcher, playing both positions at Nebraska this past season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves podcast S2E23: Pederson, Freeman, deadline, and drafts

Admittedly, we were in a better mood about the Atlanta Braves on podcast recording day than we are now. If nothing else, this weekend’s events should underscore with thick lines exactly what this Atlanta Braves team needs to do — immediately. Three times in this weekend’s series, the Braves had...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: all good things must eventually come to an Ender

With the stroke of a pen and an entry in the transactions log, the Atlanta Braves are signaling the end of the Ender Inciarte era. The effortless gliding to the precise spot in the outfield has been the lingering memory of Ender Inciarte during his tenure with the Atlanta Braves. Short of accepting a minor league role, though, that era appears to be over.
MLBFakeTeams

MLB DFS: Best/worst DraftKings plays for Thursday, July 22nd

After getting a limited congregation of talented pitchers to choose from on Wednesday, we get a slightly better situation on Thursday. Walker Buehler ($10,500) comes in as the priciest pitcher on Thursday’s main slate on DraftKings and there is definitely upside with him. But with Buehler, he faces a San Francisco Giants team that has the highest ISO to RHP this season and they just got Buster Posey back in the lineup. I have my concerns with Buehler, so I don’t know if I’ll be using much of him in my lineups, which means he’ll explode for 40+ points on DraftKings. He does have somewhat of a safe floor as he’s scored 20+ points on DraftKings in 11 of his 15 starts this season. While Buehler won’t be my highest-owned pitcher, let’s dive into who I’m liking the most on Thursday night upon my first look at the slate.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Braves Acquire Veteran Catcher Stephen Vogt

The Atlanta Braves made a late-night trade acquiring veteran catcher Stephen Vogt from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Atlanta Braves may have lost on Friday night, but they gained another player in Stephen Vogt. This coming a few days after acquiring Joc Pederson. It is another move that is akin to...
MLBchatsports.com

Braves Mailbag: Fixing the bullpen, Joc Pederson leading off and more

We are just a week away from the Trade Deadline and the Atlanta Braves have just begun their biggest road trip of the 2021 season. How they perform on this trip could determine which path they take at the Deadline. Thank you to everyone who sent in questions for this week’s mailbag. We will be sure to do it again right after the Deadline passes. Let’s get to it!
MLBKHON2

Hawaii-Hilo’s Dylan Spain selected by Atlanta Braves in 2021 MLB Draft

Hawaii-Hilo and Saint Louis alum Dylan Spain has been selected in the 10th round of the MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves. Spain, a 2016 graduate of Saint Louis, has not appeared in a game since 2019. The slot value for his pick is listed at $143,200, though terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy