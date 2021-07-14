Atlanta Braves draft day three: looking for hidden gems

After getting a limited congregation of talented pitchers to choose from on Wednesday, we get a slightly better situation on Thursday. Walker Buehler ($10,500) comes in as the priciest pitcher on Thursday’s main slate on DraftKings and there is definitely upside with him. But with Buehler, he faces a San Francisco Giants team that has the highest ISO to RHP this season and they just got Buster Posey back in the lineup. I have my concerns with Buehler, so I don’t know if I’ll be using much of him in my lineups, which means he’ll explode for 40+ points on DraftKings. He does have somewhat of a safe floor as he’s scored 20+ points on DraftKings in 11 of his 15 starts this season. While Buehler won’t be my highest-owned pitcher, let’s dive into who I’m liking the most on Thursday night upon my first look at the slate.