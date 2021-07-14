Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Adult film star Stormy Daniels to sell merch for Eyehategod at upcoming show

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEyehategod have announced that they’ll be joined by adult film star / director and writer Stormy Daniels at an upcoming gig in their hometown of New Orleans. The sludge kings’ friend is set to help shift some of their merch on September 11 at Poor Boys, with Stormy sharing, ​“So excited live music is back! Come support!” Goatwhore and The Obsessed will perform on the night, with Eyehategod celebrating the release of their latest album A History Of Nomadic Behavior.

www.kerrang.com

