Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Why don't House Democrats support proposed voting bills?

Posted by 
KHOU
KHOU
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q00Be_0awSApdk00

Texas House Democrats ran to the U.S. Capitol to prevent new voting restrictions from being passed. So what is on the table in Texas?

Let’s connect the dots.

Texas bills SB1 and HB3

There are actually two bills in Texas that would change some of the voting rules in the Lone Star State, Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 3. While the state senate still has enough people to get work done without the lower chamber there to sign off on legislation, it can’t go anywhere for now.

SB1 bans drive-thru voting

So what’s in SB1? It includes a ban on drive-thru voting unless the voter has a disability and needs to do curbside voting. Also a ban on overnight voting, it would require polls to only be open for nine hours between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Plus, if you drive three or more people to the polls, who are not family members, you would have to fill out a form with all your identifiable information.

HB3 has ballot applications

House Bill 3 that was stalled by the Democratic walkout has a lot of the same provisions as the Senate bill. It would make it a state felony for local election officials to send unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots to voters. It also alters ID requirements for mail-in ballots. All of these changes were enough to drive Democrats out of Texas but even that drastic move may not be enough to stop them.

RELATED: VERIFY: Who's paying for Texas Democrats' trip to Washington?

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Drive Thru Voting#Texas House#Senate Bill#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StateMyhighplains.com

Enough Texas House Democrats remain in D.C. to stall Republican-backed voting bill

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Enough Texas House Democrats are still in Washington, D.C. to break quorum in the Texas House, stalling any legislation from moving forward this special session. They’re specifically fighting the Republican-backed elections bill, which the GOP calls election integrity, but Democrats call voter suppression. Democrats are hoping to...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas state senators pass governor's agenda while state House is stalled

The Texas Legislature's special session remains stymied by the departure of several state House Democrats to Washington, D.C., whose absence left Republicans without a quorum. But while the House's work has been frozen, the GOP-controlled Senate has been working away, passing legislation during Texas Governor Greg Abbott's special session. Nine...
Texas Statetexassignal.com

Texas Democrats: Abbott must restore funding to legislature to kickstart negotiations

Texas House Democrats breaking quorum in Washington held a press conference on Friday to mark the halfway point of the special session ending Aug. 6. Democrats said they were committed to staying another 15 days until the end of the special session in order to keep disrupting Republican legislation that would make it more difficult to access the ballot box.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Democrats are pushing amnesty again. Republicans are doomed if they succeed

The so-called For the People Act, otherwise known as H.R. 1, was a brazen ploy by congressional Democrats to shift the electoral landscape in favor of the Democratic Party by way of federalizing our elections. Though liberals in Washington failed in that attempt to rig the system, they are renewing their efforts by attempting to force through amnesty for illegal immigrants as part of the federal budget. Stopping this is a matter of great urgency for the Republican Party.
Texas Statetexasscorecard.com

Some Democrats Trickle Back In, but Texas House Still Lacks Quorum

The Texas House of Representatives has been paralyzed for the last nine days due to an insufficient amount of lawmakers present to conduct legislative business, after almost all of the House Democrat Caucus broke quorum (after being enabled by Republican leadership) and traveled to Washington, D.C. While originally only 80...
Congress & CourtsBeaumont Enterprise

Local representative speaks in-depth on Democrats' walkout

As the days in Washington, D.C., drag on for Texas Democrats, it seems more likely that Congress will see a breakthrough on a pared-down version of a voting rights bill than of Texas Democrats reaching an agreement with Texas House leaders on a less-restrictive voting access bill. State Rep. Joe...
Electionsabc7amarillo.com

Texas election bill 'expands voting access,' says Williams

WASHINGTON (SBG) - After leaving Texas to block a vote on an election reform bill at least five Texas House Democrats have tested positive for COVID, despite being fully vaccinated. This news comes days after Texas House Democrats took pictures on a plane maskless they flew to D.C. “Even though...
ElectionsBryan College Station Eagle

Republicans want to suppress the urban vote

Hank Taylor and Bill Bassichis (Eagle, July 16) agree with the Republican Party’s contention that their proposed changes in voting rules in Texas were motivated by voter fraud. However, no significant voter fraud has been documented in Texas for more than 50 years. The real reason for the Republican Party’s...
Texas Statetexassignal.com

The voting rights bills Texas Democrats are fighting for in Washington

By leaving the state and breaking quorum, Texas Democrats have halted the GOP’s assault on voting rights, for now. However, this is merely a delaying tactic. In order to completely halt voter suppression, federal legislation will be needed. Texas Democratic lawmakers are not just in DC to buy time, they are also lobbying Congress to pass key voting rights bills.

Comments / 0

Community Policy