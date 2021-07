The New York City-based singer and actress Ellen Foley admits that her family was surprised when they learned that she was being interviewed in Forbes. “My son, who is in finance, and my husband said: ‘What do they want to talk to you about, because you know nothing [about finance],” she recalls. “They said you can do something with your album cover [like NFTs], and use Bitcoin or something. I said, ‘Nevermind, I'm not gonna say that, because it just made no sense’—even when I just said it.” (laughs)