Guy Fails to Tear Down Pride Flag, Secret Camera Captures Everything

A man pulled a mask over his face and ran over to a pride flag hanging outside someone else's house and tries to pull it down. Unfortunately, he was not as successful as he hoped.

CCTV footage showing the front yard of a house captured a stranger running up to the house where a pride flag was hanging and doing his level best to rip the flag down.

He pulled a pink mask over his face to conceal his identity as he pulled and tugged at the flag with all of his strength. But unluckily for him, the flag wasn't budging, and his attempt at stealing it was unsuccessful.

GOING VIRAL

After a few moments of pulling the flag and his attempts at removing it being unsuccessful, the stranger leaves the flag, frustrated that he couldn't take it with him.

The video was posted to the social media platform TikTok and has gained some traction with more than one million views and two hundred thousand likes. The user shared the video with the following caption:

"kid tries and fails to steal my pride flag#fail # pride # rainbow # getoffmylawn # ohnowyouwannawearamask"

SECURING THE FLAG

People in the comment section praised the person for putting up their pride flag in such a manner that nobody would be able to remove it without using excessive force.

The user who posted the video explained that she made use of carabiners and a pair of screwing posts to ensure that the flag wasn't going anywhere without her permission.

PUTTING UP A SIREN

The lady has also taken the protection of her flag one step further by putting up a siren that is connected to the flag. Should anyone return to yank down the flag, they will be greeted with a loud horn.

Not only will the siren scare off anyone with bad intentions, but it will also alert the woman if anyone was trying to remove or mess with her flag hanging outside her garage.

this was a letter left in my mothers mailbox in paris, arkansas after she had her pride flag up all month pic.twitter.com/O5a7Rh80BJ — 🗣hats on wigs!!!!!🗣 (@90sbaebe) July 2, 2021

MEANINGFUL FLAG

While this woman was dealing with someone trying to pull down her flag, Stephanie Robertson from Paris, Arkansas, received positive feedback after hanging her pride flag outside her house.

Robertson, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, hung her flag in support of the LGBTQ+ community during pride month, and the gesture meant more to one of the youths in her community than she realized.

Beautiful. My gay friends come from mostly supportive families but some experienced painful rejection. Imagine how great it felt for that person to feel “seen.” Big hugs for mom! Maybe keep a little pride sticker in the corner of her front window just for her friend❤️👑🏳️‍🌈 — Mimi *Live a Great Story* 💙🙏🏻📿😷 (@MaryWeglarz) July 3, 2021

Robertson received a letter in her mailbox, penned by one of the children in her community, saying how much it meant to see that there was an ally in the small, conservative community where they lived.

Robertson's son found the note in the mailbox and sent his mom a photo of the letter that reads, "I walk past your house every day, and I've noticed your flag, and I'm glad to know there is at least one ally in this little town."