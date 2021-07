1. Hutto: As he showed during a remarkable sophomore season in 2020, Brody Bujnoch can line up almost everywhere on the field and make an impact. But linebacker looks like the best home for the 6-4, 230-pound bruiser, who had 96 tackles and 20 tackles for a loss during his all-district season a year ago. Classmate Jaylon Parkinson also returns after collecting 49 tackles and nine tackles for a loss, and the 6-foot, 225-pounder gives the Hippos more size in their 3-4 scheme. Hutto allowed almost 28 points a game last season, but this duo forms the heart of a veteran defense with seven returning starters that looks poised for a strong 2021.