7/14/21 Entertainment News

The future of Star Trek on the big screen is a big question and at this point, nobody is quite sure what will happen with it. The reboot franchise produced by J.J. Abrams has been successful overall, and many fans and critics have been impressed with the way the films found a way to tell new stories with these classic characters. However, the original Captain Kirk does take issue with one element of those movies, the use of Leonard Nimoy and Spock. Shatner calls the decision to include the original Spock in the new movies "gratuitous."