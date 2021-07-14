7/14/21 Entertainment News
James Corden and Sally Hawkins have been tapped to star in the upcoming Amazon comedy drama series Mammals, according to Deadline. Details on the six-part series from Spectre co-writer Jez Butterworth are sketchy, but he hints the streamer’s latest U.K. original will be “about the challenges of marriage.” The casting marks a reunion of sorts — Corden and Hawkins parodied the latter’s Guillermo del Toro-directed feature, The Shape of Water, in a sketch on the former’s CBS late-night show…minnesota93.com
