7/14/21 Entertainment News

By Lisa Kaye
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Corden and Sally Hawkins have been tapped to star in the upcoming Amazon comedy drama series Mammals, according to Deadline. Details on the six-part series from Spectre co-writer Jez Butterworth are sketchy, but he hints the streamer’s latest U.K. original will be “about the challenges of marriage.” The casting marks a reunion of sorts — Corden and Hawkins parodied the latter’s Guillermo del Toro-directed feature, The Shape of Water, in a sketch on the former’s CBS late-night show…

