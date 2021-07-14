Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Two injured, one dead in Tuesday night Annapolis crash

By WMAR Staff
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqBHI_0awS9gwB00

One person is dead and two others have been injured in a Tuesday night crash, according to Maryland State Police.

At around 9:15 p.m., troopers from the Annapolis barrack responded to a single vehicle crash on the ramp for eastbound US Route 50 to northbound I-97 in Annapolis.

Upon their arrival, troopers observed three victims: 27-year-old Saul A. Mejia, of Annapolis, who was pronounced dead at the scene; and 26-year-old Allen J. Mendez and 21-year-old Carlos I. Yesca, both of Annapolis, were both flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of their injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, a red Nissan Sentra traveled off the ramp and overturned, ejecting and killing Mejia.

The cause and contributing factors in the crash, as well as the positive identification of all occupants, remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
Annapolis, MD
Accidents
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland State Police#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Nissan
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy